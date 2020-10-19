IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 4,034 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $382.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

