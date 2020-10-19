IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.89 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.