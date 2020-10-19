IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

