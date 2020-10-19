IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.