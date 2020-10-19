IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,021,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,727,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,107,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.