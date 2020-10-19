IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 169,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 70,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 83,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

