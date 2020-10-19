IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Workday by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,428 shares of company stock worth $77,862,581 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

