IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $119.00 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

