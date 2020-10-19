Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

