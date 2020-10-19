Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $200,321.79

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $200,321.79 and $166.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.54 or 0.99963443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00126511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,358,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,131 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

