Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 80,118 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.70. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

