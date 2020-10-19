ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

