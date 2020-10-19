Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €51.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.28 ($57.97).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a PE ratio of -177.06. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

