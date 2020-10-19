Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, Ingersoll Rand might gain from its talented workforce, solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on increasing its aftermarket businesses. Also, its exposure in various end markets and pandemic-related measures as well as savings from the accelerated synergy actions related to the business combination of Gardner Denver and the Industrial segment of Ingersoll Rand will likely aid. In the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, Ingersoll Rand refrained from providing projections on account of the pandemic-related worries. Also, a huge debt balance is concerning. In addition to these, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to be a spoilsport for the top line. Its earnings estimates decreased for 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $117,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

