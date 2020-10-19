Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, Ingersoll Rand might gain from its talented workforce, solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on increasing its aftermarket businesses. Also, its exposure in various end markets and pandemic-related measures as well as savings from the accelerated synergy actions related to the business combination of Gardner Denver and the Industrial segment of Ingersoll Rand will likely aid. In the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, Ingersoll Rand refrained from providing projections on account of the pandemic-related worries. Also, a huge debt balance is concerning. In addition to these, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to be a spoilsport for the top line. Its earnings estimates decreased for 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

IR stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth $14,492,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

