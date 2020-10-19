Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.13.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $129.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

