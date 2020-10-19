Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £149.82 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn bought 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Leo Quinn purchased 65 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.45 ($197.87).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leo Quinn purchased 226,127 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £499,740.67 ($652,914.38).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88).

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Balfour Beatty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308.75 ($4.03).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.