Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Acquires C$74,580.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,233,741.

GPV stock opened at C$17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.2517143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.