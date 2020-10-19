Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Purchases $1,814,500.00 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 95,500 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KRON stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

