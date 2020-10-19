Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $331,200.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 457,101 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

