Insider Selling: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director Sells $78,550.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00.

On Friday, August 14th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

BCEL opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 562.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

