Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Sells $549,610.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

