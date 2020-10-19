Insider Selling: Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Sells C$661,371.00 in Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$661,371.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,669,250.81.

Corvus Gold stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.96 million and a PE ratio of -20.19. Corvus Gold Inc has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.18.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

