Insider Selling: Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Senior Officer Sells C$66,835.20 in Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$66,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,052,306.30.

TSE KOR opened at C$3.25 on Monday. Corvus Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.96 million and a PE ratio of -20.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.18.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

