Insider Selling: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Sells $2,679,927.12 in Stock

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 42,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $2,679,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24.

On Monday, September 14th, Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $2,602,201.53.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

