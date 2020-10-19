Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,368,850.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,358,284.94.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.91 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,771,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.