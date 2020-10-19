Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $82,540.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

