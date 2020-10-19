Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $623,363.08 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $311.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in HubSpot by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

