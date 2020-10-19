Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $182,025.60 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 364,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

