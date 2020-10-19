Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $824,652.87 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,939.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $183.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,979,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.