Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $149,200.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,145,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $86,339.72.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

