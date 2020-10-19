Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $59,025.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $57,555.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 167.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.