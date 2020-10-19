Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $62,216.78 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $62,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,049.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $39,543.40.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

