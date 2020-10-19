Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) CEO Sells $136,188.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert C. Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NorthWestern alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00.

NYSE NWE opened at $51.87 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,001,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,033,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.