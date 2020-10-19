Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $12,238,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.