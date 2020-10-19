Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells $1,326,613.54 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.27 on Monday. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

