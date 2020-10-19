Insider Selling: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Sells 38,829 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

TSCO opened at GBX 214.30 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

