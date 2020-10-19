Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells $52,248.00 in Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.60. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. ValuEngine cut Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

