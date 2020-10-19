InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases $100,000.35 in Stock

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,821. InspireMD Inc has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

