Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 329,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 321,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

