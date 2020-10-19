Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

TSE:IPL opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPL shares. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.72.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

