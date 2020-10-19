Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.36. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.88.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

