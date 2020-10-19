Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.