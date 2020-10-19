InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

