International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

