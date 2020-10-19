International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.23. International General Insuranc shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on IGIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International General Insuranc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insuranc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its position in International General Insuranc by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International General Insuranc Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

