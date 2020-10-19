Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.01. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

IDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

