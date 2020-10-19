Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $815.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $727.00 to $815.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Shares of ISRG opened at $752.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $708.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

