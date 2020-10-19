Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 656,897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,203.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 351,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 316,035 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

