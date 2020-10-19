Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,669. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02.

